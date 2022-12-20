Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $424.90 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99993626 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,632,248.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

