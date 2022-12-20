First Community Trust NA Invests $118,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 54,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.