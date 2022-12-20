First Community Trust NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Community Trust NA cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,207. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

