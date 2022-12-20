First Community Trust NA Takes $73,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,752. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

