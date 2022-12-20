First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $348,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in PayPal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. 113,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,217,518. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

