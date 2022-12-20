First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

