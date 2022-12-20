ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ForgeRock Trading Up 0.2 %
FORG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 758,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,820. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.43. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.
Institutional Trading of ForgeRock
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
