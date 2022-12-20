FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,060 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

