FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.