FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.65.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
