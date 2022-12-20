G999 Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $15,614.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021673 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000212 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.