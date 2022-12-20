G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $20,144.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021719 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000218 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.