GateToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $368.10 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00020259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.37976877 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,763,194.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

