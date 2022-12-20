GenWealth Group Inc. Has $26.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

