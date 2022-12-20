Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

GEOS stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

