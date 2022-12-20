Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 4.96 and last traded at 4.98. Approximately 951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 755,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

