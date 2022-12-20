Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

GILD opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

