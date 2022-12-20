Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

