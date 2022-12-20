GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.