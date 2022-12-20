GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 276,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.