Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,896 shares of company stock worth $41,751,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,384. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.