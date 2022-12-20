Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

