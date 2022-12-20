Grin (GRIN) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $835,171.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,884.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00870149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00602365 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00272633 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

