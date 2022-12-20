Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $268.43 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

