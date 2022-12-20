GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.35 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $40.35 million and approximately $904,955.17 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

