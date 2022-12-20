Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HTWSF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

