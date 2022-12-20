Hidigital btc One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,275.18 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

