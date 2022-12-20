Hive (HIVE) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $142.61 million and $4.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 492,393,829 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

