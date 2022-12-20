Hive Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $141.83 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 492,719,808 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

