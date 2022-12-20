Holo (HOT) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $259.75 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

