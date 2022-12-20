Hooked Protocol Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00008654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.80 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $873.03 or 0.05182398 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00495708 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29370963 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.44450929 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $34,791,187.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

