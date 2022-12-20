Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $16.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,930 shares of company stock valued at $215,950. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

