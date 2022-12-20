Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Hits $836.04 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $836.04 million and $11.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00032267 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.65 or 0.05063240 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00495243 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.61 or 0.29343398 BTC.
Huobi Token Profile
Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.
Buying and Selling Huobi Token
