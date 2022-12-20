IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 20,271,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

