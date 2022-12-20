Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 2,881 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Stock Down 4.4 %

HTLD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,059. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

