Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 2,881 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Heartland Express Stock Down 4.4 %
HTLD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,059. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
