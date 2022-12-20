Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 3,956 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Anil Sukumaran sold 821 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $6,075.40.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 191,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

