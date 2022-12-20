Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 262,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

