International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.