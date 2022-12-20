Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 20th (AAMC, AAU, ADMP, ADXS, AINC, BAM, BJRI, BLIN, BSX, BYFC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). CL King issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF). Nordea Equity Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

