Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 20th (AAMC, AAU, ADMP, ADXS, AINC, BAM, BJRI, BLIN, BSX, BYFC)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). CL King issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF). Nordea Equity Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.