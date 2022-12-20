Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

12/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a C$106.42 price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$95.00.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$102.00 to C$106.00.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$98.00.

12/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$97.00 to C$100.00.

11/22/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

11/22/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$95.00 to C$96.00.

11/22/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00.

11/18/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$103.00 to C$102.00.

11/18/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$106.00 to C$103.00.

11/14/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$100.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,932. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

