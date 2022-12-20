Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

