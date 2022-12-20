iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262,458 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

