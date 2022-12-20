iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.66. 486,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,480,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

