iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Iowa State Bank’s Largest Position

Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.