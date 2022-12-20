iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after buying an additional 166,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.