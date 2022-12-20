iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Raised by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

