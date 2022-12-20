iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

