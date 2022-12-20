iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

