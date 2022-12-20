Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.74

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 102017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

