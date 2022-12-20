Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 209 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $523.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $489.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

