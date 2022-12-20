Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.79 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $113.79 million and $79,854.11 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226394 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55002166 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,498.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

